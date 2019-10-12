Winning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

A EuroMillions player in Co. Cork has won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize from last night’s draw.

Anyone who bought a ticket in Mahon is being urged to check them to see if they are the 23rd Irish winner of the prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Easons store in Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 05, 20, 29, 35 and 44.

There was no winner of the €17,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot.

Brendan McCarthy, manager of the Easons store in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, said: “It’s tremendous news to get and this is the second time in two years we have sold a National Lottery winning ticket worth €500,000.

“In September 2017 we sold a Lotto Plus 1 winner. We have no idea who the winner could be as Mahon Point Shopping Centre is the largest in Cork so it really could be anyone.

“We will be encouraging all our customers today to check their tickets as it could be them but to we hope it brings a lot of happiness to the winner, whoever he or she may be.”