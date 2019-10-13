Criminal Assets Bureau reveals location where they have most targets under investigation

  • Home >
Sunday, October 13, 2019

West Dublin has twice as many targets under investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau than any other Garda division.

Up to the end of last month, 1,321 people or organisations were under investigation by CAB across the country.

According to today’s Sunday Independent, the Criminal Assets Bureau was investigating 235 targets in Dublin West alone.

Outside of Dublin, Limerick had the highest rate with 98 CAB investigations followed by Meath, Kildare and Wexford.

Mayo and Cork North had the least amount of investigations.

The figures come after the Criminal Assets Bureau told the High Court last Tuesday that “security” or “protection money” was being paid to gangland figures to allow social housing be built in Cherry Orchard in West Dublin.

CAB is continuing its investigations of protection rackets while the Government announced an independent investigation into the extortion at Cherry Orchard.

