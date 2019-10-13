Gaeilgeoirs lobby TDs on Irish funding plan

CONRADH na Gaeilge members from Carlow travelled to the Dáil last week to voice concern around Irish language and Gaeltacht funding as Clinic na Gaeilge came to Kildare Street.

Carlow woman Eve Ní Bhraoin met deputy John McGuinness to ask for support for an Irish language and Gaeltacht investment plan, which could create 2,000 new jobs.

She joined Conradh representatives from all over Ireland, who travelled to the capital to lobby public representatives in a bid to secure funding of €5 million for the plan in Budget 2020.

“Clinic na Gaeilge brings the voice of the Irish-speaking community to the seat of power, where they can air local issues,” said Eve. “It was good to sit down with John and encourage him to secure investment in the Irish language and in the Gaeltacht as a priority for the government in the upcoming budget.”

Dr Niall Comer, president of Conradh na Gaeilge, said the investment plan had been agreed by 88 Irish language and Gaeltacht groups and would create 2,000 new jobs. “It will also provide essential resources towards the language planning process and afford the public many opportunities across the country to use Irish,” said Dr Comer.

“Údarás na Gaeltachta, the Gaeltacht employment authority, has seen its capital budget slashed by up to 65% since 2008 and Foras na Gaeilge, the cross-border body promoting Irish, has had a €5 million reduction in funding since 2008. It’s time for the government to reinvest in our Gaeltachts and in our language,” he said.