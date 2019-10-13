Gardaí believe visitors from outside Cork may hold key information in murder inquiry

By Joe Leogue

Gardaí investigating the death of a homeless man in Cork city this morning have called on any witnesses to come forward, and say there may have been a disturbance at the scene of the attack in the hours leading up to the fatal assault.

Members of the Garda forensic team at the Mardyke Walk, Cork, where a man was discovered in an unconscious state and taken to the Cork University Hospital where he later died. Picture Dan Linehan

Emergency services responded to a call of a tent on fire on Mardyke Walk at around 12,45am, and the victim was found beaten and unconscious nearby. He was brought to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

It is understood the man is in his fifties and from the Macroom area, though he is yet to be formally identified by gardaí .

A post mortem has been carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr. Margaret Bolster this afternoon, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Cork City Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

A number of statements have been taken and CCTV in the area is being downloaded.

Investigating officers are hopeful that visitors from outside Cork who were staying in a number of guesthouses near the scene of the crime may have seen or heard something that will help them in their enquiries.

“They may have seen something that would be significant to us that maybe didn’t look significant to them,” Superintendent Mick Comyns, of Anglesea Street Garda Station said.

Supt Comyns said the details of a post mortem will not be revealed for operational reasons, but that the victim had injuries consistent with an assault, but no injuries that indicate he was in a fire.

“We do believe there was some shouting during the evening, maybe not at the particular time that the actual incident occurred, but we do believe there was shouting during the evening so we’re appealing for anyone at all who has any information that may help us,” he said.

“There may have been people staying in guest houses from outside of Cork City who would have checked out probably this morning.

“We’d ask them particularly, they are people who may be coming home from a social night out at that time last night. So we’re asking anyone, maybe who was visiting Cork City as well to contact us,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.