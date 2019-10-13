Minister presents Carlow apprentices with their certificates

GRADUATING apprentices from Carlow were last week presented with their advanced certificate craft by John Paul Phelan TD, minister of state for local government and electoral reform. The event was co-hosted by Solas, Tipperary ETB, Waterford and Wexford ETB and Kilkenny and Carlow ETB.

Speaking at the presentation, minister Phelan noted the growing demand for people with vocational skills and praised the high quality of the Irish apprenticeship system and its success in developing highly-skilled workers, like those receiving their advanced certificate.

“The skills learned through an apprenticeship are invaluable and offer real job opportunities. Businesses need employees with strong practical skills and apprenticeships and vocational training are key to delivering these,” he said.

Dr Mary-Liz Trant, executive director for skills development at Solas, spoke of the apprenticeship programme and drew particular attention to the calibre of the Irish apprenticeship system, which is recognised nationally and internationally. “An example of the standards achieved by apprentices during their apprenticeship is the success obtained by the Irish team at successive World Skills Competitions. This is a remarkable achievement and it proves beyond doubt that our apprenticeship system and our apprentices are among the best in the world,” she said.

The advanced certificate craft is at level 6 of the National Framework of Qualifications and is an internationally-recognised qualification.

There has been an increased focus on apprenticeships in recent years, including an expansion of the system into a wider range of occupations. New apprenticeships have been launched in areas such as auctioneering and property services, finance, biopharma, ICT, logistics and hospitality, with more in development across a range of sectors.

Concluding the ceremony, Dr Trant congratulated the apprentices on their achievement of being recognised as highly skilled craftspeople and wished them every success in their careers.