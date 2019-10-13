  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Students will experience a VR car crash as part of road safety campaign

Students will experience a VR car crash as part of road safety campaign

Thursday, October 10, 2019

SENIOR secondary school students across Co Carlow will have the opportunity to experience a virtual realty car crash as part of a new road safety campaign. Under a programme entitled ‘Your life, your choice’, the teenagers will have access to virtual reality headsets loaded with a 360-degree video, simulating a fatal road collision from the perspective of a front-seat passenger.

“This is a tough experience for the students involved,” warned John McDarby, road safety officer with Carlow County Council.

The video features full-time emergency first responders and actors and tackles by immersive experience the topics of young drivers, mobile phone use, speed, seat belts, stopping distance and distractions.

Carlow road safety John McDarby (left) is presented with a 3D headset by Mike Kavanagh from the AVIVA driving school

The equipment is used in conjunction with an appropriate presentation to small groups of senior second-level and third-level students. The initiative is sponsored by the Aviva Driving School and is supported by the local authorities and the gardaí.

The service is available to schools and community group members over 16 years of age by contacting Carlow County Council road safety officer on 059 9129734 during office hours.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Minister presents Carlow apprentices with their certificates

Sunday, 13/10/19 - 1:20pm

The bubbly was flowing as Morrissey’s Medical Hall marked 25 years in business

Saturday, 12/10/19 - 3:38pm

Involvement Centre hosts lively open day

Saturday, 12/10/19 - 1:36pm