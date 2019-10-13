Students will experience a VR car crash as part of road safety campaign

SENIOR secondary school students across Co Carlow will have the opportunity to experience a virtual realty car crash as part of a new road safety campaign. Under a programme entitled ‘Your life, your choice’, the teenagers will have access to virtual reality headsets loaded with a 360-degree video, simulating a fatal road collision from the perspective of a front-seat passenger.

“This is a tough experience for the students involved,” warned John McDarby, road safety officer with Carlow County Council.

The video features full-time emergency first responders and actors and tackles by immersive experience the topics of young drivers, mobile phone use, speed, seat belts, stopping distance and distractions.

The equipment is used in conjunction with an appropriate presentation to small groups of senior second-level and third-level students. The initiative is sponsored by the Aviva Driving School and is supported by the local authorities and the gardaí.

The service is available to schools and community group members over 16 years of age by contacting Carlow County Council road safety officer on 059 9129734 during office hours.