Angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talks

Farmers blocking Cormac Healy from Meat Industry Ireland as they were protesting outside the Department of Agriculture in Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A scuffle has broken out between beef farmers and the boss of Meat Industry Ireland outside the Department of Agriculture in Dublin.

The angry scenes came ahead of the first meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce which was set up following the dispute which led to blockades at dozens of meat factories.

The talks have not started because farmers stopped MII’s representatives getting into the building.

They say the taskforce should not meet until all legal threats against farmers are lifted.

Farmers protesting outside say they feel let down.

“We’re not going away and we want these talks, these Beef Taskforce talks, not to go ahead at the moment until such time these injunctions are lifted,” said one.

Another farmer said: “The future is very bleak for us unless we can get some sort of a good deal on the table.

“And at the moment there is no deal.”

Cormac Healy from Meat Industry Ireland insists the legal threats against farmers have been dropped.

“The legal actions in relation to protests and blockades outside meat plants have been honoured and that’s all we have to say at the moment.

“They have been honoured,” said Mr Healy.