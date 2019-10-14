Man held over patient abuse claims at hospital in Co Antrim

By Press Association

Detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have arrested a man.

The 30-year-old was detained in the Antrim area this morning.

Officers have been investigating thousands of incidents of alleged abuse at the Co Antrim hospital for people with mental health needs and severe learning disabilities.

More than 30 staff members have been placed on precautionary suspension during the probe.

Detectives investigating the allegations have been trawling through thousands of hours of CCTV from the hospital wards.