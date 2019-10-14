Missing person appeal issued for Tallaght teenager

Monday, October 14, 2019

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Tallaght.

16-year-old Joseph Lawrence has been missing from the Fettercairn Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Friday, October 4.

Joseph is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of stocky build, with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt, and a navy blue Superdry jacket.

Anyone who has seen Joseph, or can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

