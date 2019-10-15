Councillors who bowed out at May’s local elections to receive retirement gratuities

Councillors who bowed out at May’s local elections are to receive retirement gratuities of at least €6m in total.

Councillors who lost their seats in May, or chose not to contest the elections, are entitled to a lump sum based on their experience on the local authority.

Most of these payments have been processed, but those who are not 50 years old will only receive the payments when they reach that age.

28 of the 31 local authorities across Ireland have now released the details of the amounts to be paid, following freedom of information requests.

They come to a total of just under €6m.

Wicklow County Council’s bill is highest, with 12 former representatives due more than €505,000.

Across the country, 17 former councillors are to get at least €70,000.

Topping the list is Longford’s Luie McEntire, who quit after 40 years of service – he was paid just under €80,000 in June.

Mr McEntire does not think the payments are excessive.

“We’ve given our lifetime to local government,” said Mr McEntire.

“In my situation, for 40 years service, it works out at about €29 a week that I would have got as a pension.”

Louth’s Peter Savage and Laois’s David Goodwin were allocated marginally less after 45 years on their respective councils.