Cyclists hand over €18k to worthy causes

Monday, October 14, 2019

THERE was a celebratory atmosphere at the Mall Bar and Lounge in Killeshin for the recent cheque presentation night from funds raised during the Killeshin Wheelers Mark Attride Memorial Cycle.

A total of 30 cyclists took on the full two-day cycle from Achill to Killeshin, with a further 20 joining in for day two of the event and all participants were involved in raising funds for the club’s chosen charities.

Dan O’Connor, Brian Burke and Dick Ronan from Killeshin Wheelers present a cheque for €5000 to Marie Sheppard and Olivia Flanagan from Down Syndrome Carlow, part of the proceeds of the recent Mark Attride Memorial Achill to Killeshin Cycle, at The Mall in Killeshin Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

It’s a sign of the fantastic camaraderie in the club that a whopping €18,000 was raised, up considerably on last year’s total. So it was decided that Down Syndrome Carlow and Holy Angels would also benefit from the fundraising effort alongside the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

“We had a great night,” said club chairman Dick Ronan. “Our ‘Couch to 50k and beyond’ group were presented with medals. Everybody enjoyed it; we had a bit of food and even a sing-song.”

