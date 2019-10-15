Cyclists hand over €18k to worthy causes

THERE was a celebratory atmosphere at the Mall Bar and Lounge in Killeshin for the recent cheque presentation night from funds raised during the Killeshin Wheelers Mark Attride Memorial Cycle.

A total of 30 cyclists took on the full two-day cycle from Achill to Killeshin, with a further 20 joining in for day two of the event and all participants were involved in raising funds for the club’s chosen charities.

It’s a sign of the fantastic camaraderie in the club that a whopping €18,000 was raised, up considerably on last year’s total. So it was decided that Down Syndrome Carlow and Holy Angels would also benefit from the fundraising effort alongside the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

“We had a great night,” said club chairman Dick Ronan. “Our ‘Couch to 50k and beyond’ group were presented with medals. Everybody enjoyed it; we had a bit of food and even a sing-song.”