Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Andrada Moldovan is missing from her home in Navan, Co Meath.

She was last seen on October 9 at 1.30pm.

Andrada is a Romanian national and is described as being 5’9″ in height with a thin build.

She has blue eyes and long curly blonde hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink/peach jacket, blue jeans and white runners.

She was also carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who has seen Andrada or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

