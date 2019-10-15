Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University

Limerick IT and Athlone IT are forming a consortium to develop a new technological university.

The collaboration of both institutes aims to create a unique option for the Mid-West and Midlands.

Earlier this month, the Government announced €90m in funding for the development of technological universities.

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane, says it will give thousands of students more options. He described the move as a “game-changer” for the region.

“It’s going to have a very positive impact on the region that we serve, whether it’s the Midlands or the Mid-West,” he said.

“It’s going to help us to embed students in this region. We would see that they would have another opportunity to stay in our respective regions and get a university education at technological university level, rather than drift away to other large centres like Dublin.

“Once those students have gone through [university], they tend to stay in the regions where they had their third-level education.”