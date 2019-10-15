  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Paintings by local artists feature on Myshall calendar

Paintings by local artists feature on Myshall calendar

Monday, October 14, 2019

THE talent of artists and craftspeople from Myshall and Drumphea was on show in a new calendar that was launched recently at Roberts’ Lounge.

Members of Cuisle Mhiseal were behind the project. The group was established in 2016 to look at the visual representation of Christmas in Myshall.

However, their scope expanded to enhancing arts and crafts throughout the village by supporting local businesses and artists.

Sharon Kavanagh, Shanon Kavanagh, Mary Kavanagh and Aaron McDonald.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography.

The calendar showcases some of the wonderful work that appeared in the first Cuisle Mhiseal exhibition, which was held in May. It includes the oil paintings of Philippa Bayliss, the acrylics of Kathleen Byrne and the miniatures of Thomas Murray.

At the launch, music was provided by Neil Toner, Dermot Shaughnessy, Eddie Sinnott, Eadaoin O’Brien and Vincent Dunne.

The calendar, priced at €10, is available in local shops as well as O’Shea’s in Borris, O’Leary’s Pharmacy in Bunclody, Easons and Hegarty’s in Carlow town and SuperValu and Morgan’s in Tullow.

The Cuisle Mhiseal group will hold a Christmas Fair on Sunday 1 December from 9.30am to 12.30pm. To book a table, which costs €10, please text 085 8147853.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Gaeilgeoirs lobby TDs on Irish funding plan

Sunday, 13/10/19 - 3:20pm

Minister presents Carlow apprentices with their certificates

Sunday, 13/10/19 - 1:20pm

Students will experience a VR car crash as part of road safety campaign

Sunday, 13/10/19 - 11:10am