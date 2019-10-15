Paintings by local artists feature on Myshall calendar

THE talent of artists and craftspeople from Myshall and Drumphea was on show in a new calendar that was launched recently at Roberts’ Lounge.

Members of Cuisle Mhiseal were behind the project. The group was established in 2016 to look at the visual representation of Christmas in Myshall.

However, their scope expanded to enhancing arts and crafts throughout the village by supporting local businesses and artists.

The calendar showcases some of the wonderful work that appeared in the first Cuisle Mhiseal exhibition, which was held in May. It includes the oil paintings of Philippa Bayliss, the acrylics of Kathleen Byrne and the miniatures of Thomas Murray.

At the launch, music was provided by Neil Toner, Dermot Shaughnessy, Eddie Sinnott, Eadaoin O’Brien and Vincent Dunne.

The calendar, priced at €10, is available in local shops as well as O’Shea’s in Borris, O’Leary’s Pharmacy in Bunclody, Easons and Hegarty’s in Carlow town and SuperValu and Morgan’s in Tullow.

The Cuisle Mhiseal group will hold a Christmas Fair on Sunday 1 December from 9.30am to 12.30pm. To book a table, which costs €10, please text 085 8147853.