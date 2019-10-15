Parishioners celebrate Alec’s 52 years as treasurer

DECADES of dedication and commitment to his local community were honoured in Tullow recently with the retirement of Alec Patton as parochial treasurer for St Columba’s Parish. Alec has served as parochial treasurer for an incredible 52 years, an extraordinary level of volunteerism, which was widely praised by his fellow parishioners.

A special get-together was held in the Riverbank Restaurant, Tullow recently to thank Alec for his years of exemplary service. Joining Alec was his son cllr William Paton, granddaughters Lauren and Rachel, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel and Ossory Michael Burrows, Canon Brian O’Rourke, Rector of Tullow Group of Parishes, members of the parochial committee and the wider church community.

Hazel Codd, secretary of the parochial committee, thanked Alec for his contribution over 52 years as treasurer and highlighted the many projects in which Alec had been involved over the years. These included major works such as the re-roofing of the church tower and the building of the new rectory at Barrack Street, along with day-to-day financial needs of the parish, from fundraising raffles to table quizzes.

Hazel also pointed out that as parish nominator, Alec has been involved in the appointment of the parish’s last six rectors, including the most recent appointment of Canon Brian O’Rourke last February.

Alec will continue in his role on the select vestry, a position he has held for the past 64 years.

Bishop Burrows also thanked Alex for his long-standing commitment, pointing out the difficulties many organisations face in attracting volunteers. He outlined the parish’s deep appreciation to Alec and wished him well in his retirement.

Alec thanked all for their kind words and wished new parochial treasurer Trevor Corrigan well.

Presentations were then made to Alec by the parish, including a drawing of St Columba’s Church, which was particularly special, as the artist was Alec’s granddaughter Rachel. A cake was also cut to mark the occasion, baked by Emila Corrigan and decorated by Daphne Codd.