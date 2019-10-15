Varadkar ‘unclear’ whether Brexit negotiations can be concluded in time for EU summit

Leo Varadkar says it’s still unclear if a Brexit deal can be achieved this week.

Bloomberg is reporting that EU and UK officials are closing in on a deal this evening but, at the moment, the two sides are still deadlocked.

The Taoiseach said it’s not a guarantee that a deal gets done today.

“The initial indications (from the EU) are that we are making progress, negotiations are moving in the right direction,” he told reporters.

“But whether we will be able to conclude a revised Withdrawal Agreement, which is an international treaty, in time for the [EU] summit, that’s as of now unclear.”

He added that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated during their meeting last week that he is confident he could get a Brexit deal through the British Parliament.

“The Prime Minster said to me if we can come to an agreement between the EU and the UK that he was confident he would be able to get it through the House of Commons.

“But of course, there’s a few hurdles between now and then. We first have to come to an agreement on negotiator level and secondly would have to be approved at European Council and third go to the House of Commons.”

However, Mr Varadkar also warned the gap between the two sides is still significant, as he awaited further briefing from Brussels after a day spent in the Dáil.

“What I said last week was that I saw a pathway towards an agreement, but there is a difference between a pathway and an agreement.

“What we discussed was those key stumbling blocks, consent on democracy, customs and the wider issues of the North/South, East/West relationship and I think we had a broad meeting of minds, but actually turning that into a legal agreement is a different thing.

“Our objectives have always been the same, it’s to avoid a hard border north and south and allow the all-island economy to thrive and to allow North/South co-operation to resume as envisaged by the Good Friday Agreement and ensure the integrity of the single market and our place in it.”

A nominal deadline of midnight tonight has been set but it’s still unclear if it will be reached

If it is, the plan is to present the draft deal to EU countries tomorrow morning ahead of the European Council summit on Thursday.

Brexit Timeline

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Tuesday, October 8: Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

Thursday, October 10: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson hold a three-hour meeting in England. They release a joint statement saying there is a “pathway” to a deal.

Friday, October 11: Leaks confirm this “pathway” has an uncanny resemblance to Mr Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May’s 2017 deal. Under the proposals, Northern Ireland would leave the EU with the UK but would continue implementing EU customs rules, creating an Irish sea EU border and preventing a hard Irish border. Stormont could also be given a “consent” vote.

Sunday, October 13: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says the Northern Ireland plan may be unworkable. The DUP rejects the existing deal.

Monday, October 14-Tuesday, October 15: Intense EU-UK talks continue during the EU general affairs council and foreign affairs council in Luxembourg, but hopes continue to dwindle. Informed speculation indicates an emergency EU summit will be needed next week as a deal is unlikely this week.

Wednesday, October 16: Mr Barnier will brief EU member state ambassadors on whether a deal can be agreed at this week’s EU summit.

Thursday, October 17-Friday, October 18: EU leaders including Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson will attend the latest Brussels EU summit. If a deal is not ready, they will discuss its structures, a potential emergency EU summit, and whether to allow a “technical extension” of a few days.

Saturday, October 19: Mr Johnson will attend a rare weekend House of Commons sitting. If he cannot produce a deal, he will be legally obliged to seek an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline – provided he complies with British law.