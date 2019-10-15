Warning over reports of scam calls in Limerick

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

A warning has been issued about reports of scam calls in Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council has been informed that there is a person contacting businesses in the area, falsely claiming to be an employee or agent of the council.

It is claimed the person is “asking people to sponsor an ad in a new booklet that the council is producing.”

The council issued a statement to say that “no staff member of Limerick City and County Council is currently engaged in this type of project.”

They added that the council would never cold call people requesting this sort of support.

In a statement, the council said: “We would urge people to ignore this caller and not give them any personal or financial information.

“If anyone is concerned about suspicious activity, they should contact their garda station.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Talk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene Foster

Tuesday, 15/10/19 - 8:30pm

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University

Tuesday, 15/10/19 - 8:10pm

€241m investment for N5 Westport to Turlough road project announced

Tuesday, 15/10/19 - 7:10pm