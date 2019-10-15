Warning over reports of scam calls in Limerick

A warning has been issued about reports of scam calls in Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council has been informed that there is a person contacting businesses in the area, falsely claiming to be an employee or agent of the council.

It is claimed the person is “asking people to sponsor an ad in a new booklet that the council is producing.”

The council issued a statement to say that “no staff member of Limerick City and County Council is currently engaged in this type of project.”

They added that the council would never cold call people requesting this sort of support.

In a statement, the council said: “We would urge people to ignore this caller and not give them any personal or financial information.

“If anyone is concerned about suspicious activity, they should contact their garda station.”