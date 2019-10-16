22 people arrested during planned searches in Kilkenny and Carlow

22 people have been arrested as part of a crime investigation in counties Kilkenny and Carlow.

A number of planned searches have been carried out under Operation Thor in different locations within the counties.

The offences for which people have been arrested include fraud, theft, assault, burglary, misuse of drugs, sexual offences, and threats.

The total number of arrests for this operation currently stands at 28, as a further six people have been arrested on foot of warrants.

Three cars were also seized along with a stolen bike and €2,300 worth of fireworks.