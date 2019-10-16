  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 22 people arrested during planned searches in Kilkenny and Carlow

22 people arrested during planned searches in Kilkenny and Carlow

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

22 people have been arrested as part of a crime investigation in counties Kilkenny and Carlow.

A number of planned searches have been carried out under Operation Thor in different locations within the counties.

The offences for which people have been arrested include fraud, theft, assault, burglary, misuse of drugs, sexual offences, and threats.

The total number of arrests for this operation currently stands at 28, as a further six people have been arrested on foot of warrants.

Three cars were also seized along with a stolen bike and €2,300 worth of fireworks.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Fears over UK Government commitment to Northern Ireland abortion reforms

Wednesday, 16/10/19 - 10:20pm

Taoiseach keen to see Beef Taskforce get to work after meeting blocked by farmers

Wednesday, 16/10/19 - 9:30pm

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, 16/10/19 - 9:30pm