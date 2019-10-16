Carlow to host Ploughing again next year

CARLOW will once again host the National Ploughing Championships, with thousands again bound for Ballintrane, Fenagh in 2020. The announcement was made at the NPA’s prize-giving banquet in Mount Wolseley Hotel on Sunday, with a hugely positive reaction from the hometown audience.

“The reaction was super,” Anna Marie McHugh from the National Ploughing Association told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday). “It was brilliant to have all the landowners there, Eamonn our world runner-up, John Tracey, chief executive Kathleen Holohan and cathaoirleach John Pender … they are all delighted,” she added.

Speaking about the decision to return to Ballintrane, Fenagh in 2020, Ms McHugh stated that a combination of factors prompted the decision, not least the huge success of this year’s event.

“If the mix works, that’s what it’s all about. If the trade arena works, ploughing area works, access works in terms of traffic management and if it works for the landowners … you have to have all that right,” she said.

Ms McHugh stressed that particularly with a new venue, it’s important for the landowners to be given time after the event to absorb it all, before making their decision about the following year.

The Ballintrane site owners are Seamus and Seamie Quirke, Henry and Cody Nolan and the Brennan brothers, while all of the additional landowners required for car parking at the mammoth event were very much in favour of a return in 2020.

“The executive committee met the landowners and you have to consider their cycle of farming, too, but having spoken to the landowners they were all of the same opinion to have the event again,” added Ms McHugh.

“I know a huge factor for the landowners in their decision was the benefit for the county.”

McHugh stated that feedback from the recent record-breaking championships was very positive, with the trade arenas reporting that “huge revenue had been generated”.

“I heard that at one stage over the three days, the ATM machines ran out and I had never heard of that happening before … people there were in a spending mood,” she said.