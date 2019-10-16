Football match in memory of Darren raised over €5,000

THE proceeds of a fundraiser in memory of a Bagenalstown man were presented to Pieta House recently. A total of €5,070 was raised at the third Darren Lennon Annual Memorial Soccer Tournament, which took place in McGrath Park, Bagenalstown last July.

The competition featured players from clubs around the county, with sponsorship cards and online donations being received. There was also a beard shave, a waxathon and a raffle in O’Kane’s Bar after the match.

The event was held in memory of Darren, a father of two from Fr Cummins Park, who passed away in 2017. Parents Alfie and Noelle Lennon, along with his brother Alan and sister Caroline, got together with friends and family to form a committee.

His family were on hand to present the cheque to Olive Ruane representing Pieta House Waterford on Friday 4 October in O’Kane’s Bar, Bagenalstown.

Cathy Drummond from Pieta House in Dublin also assisted with the fundraiser.

Thanking the Lennons for their efforts, Olive said: “It’s because of the generosity of people like you that we are able to continue our work helping people in our community who are in distress. Thanks to you, we are able to extend and build our service so that we can carry out our vision of ‘a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance’.”

The Lennon family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to everyone who gave up their time, effort, prizes and kind donations to make the event such a succ