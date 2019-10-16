Garda appeal over missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are appealing for information on a teenage girl reported missing from Dublin.

17-year-old Evigena Filaj was last seen at her home in Glendoher House in Rathfarnham on Saturday, October 12, at 9.50am.

She’s described as being of slim build, 5’2″ in height, with brown eyes and black hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a light-pink jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evigena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.