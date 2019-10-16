IT Carlow nurse wins two national awards

THERESA Lowry-Lehnen, a full-time nurse and an associate lecturer at IT Carlow, has just scooped two major awards – one at the IPNA Educational Bursary 2019 and the other at the Nursing Project of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards in Dublin.

And in a third honour, Theresa was also shortlisted as Nurse of the Year for the second successive year in the GP Buddy National GP Awards.

Theresa received the IPNA bursary at the Irish Practice Nurses Association (IPNA) conference in Galway for her work on smoking cessation for students when the IT Carlow campus became smokeless. That initiative is ongoing and available for all students who require help to stop smoking. Theresa’s work for the smokeless campus at IT Carlow also saw her win the Nursing Project of the Year at the Healthcare Centre Awards.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be awarded both the IPNA Educational Bursary and the IHCA Nursing Project of the Year and receive such high recognition for the ‘Smokeless campus: smoking cessation Initiative’ research project carried out at IT Carlow,” said Theresa.

A Carlow native and past pupil of St Leo’s College, Theresa has more than 35 years’ experience in clinical nursing practice, including educational, teaching and lecturing roles. She holds a PhD, has published a number of health-related articles and books and is a registered teacher with the Teaching Council of Ireland.

Having qualified as a registered general nurse with a post-graduate in coronary care nursing at the Mater Hospital, Dublin in the 1980s, Theresa worked in general medical, surgical, coronary care and intensive care units at home and abroad for more than 15 years. She later moved to the primary care sector and trained and specialised in general practice nursing at Surrey University. She also qualified as a teacher at St Mary’s Teacher Training University College, London, where she received a commendation for her teaching practice. She worked for a number of years as a triage, clinical and community intervention team nurse at Caredoc, Carlow, before beginning her nursing post at IT Carlow.

She has been working as an associate lecturer in the faculty of lifelong learning at IT Carlow since 2008 and as the full-time college nurse since 2015.

As the second-largest institute of technology in the country, IT Carlow boasts more than 8,300 learners. The medical unit at the campus is a purpose-built, modern health centre with a full-time nurse and visiting doctors to cater for the medical needs of students, including Erasmus and international students. Theresa runs a busy daily nurse-led clinic and in the last academic year, from September to May, more than 5,000 appointments and visits with the nurse were logged.