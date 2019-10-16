Kildavin-Clonegal to celebrate team of 1919

By Charlie Keegan

IT will be a night of historical sporting significance and nostalgia this coming Saturday (19 October) when the Kildavin team which won the Carlow junior football championship a century ago in December 1919 is remembered at a celebratrory dinner in Ballykealy House Hotel, Ballon.

The dinner, at which families of the 1919 Kildavin football panel will be honoured, timed for 7.30pm sharp, has been organised by the Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players in association with Kildavin-Clonegal GAA club.

Kildavin claimed the junior title of 1919 with a 1-0 to 0-1 victory over Tinryland.

The background to that final has been outlined in magnificent detail by Margaret Doyle, Ballinvalley, acting as a spokesperson for the Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players.

Margaret recounts that at the height of the GAA playing season in 1919, Kildavin’s junior team were actively preparing for the junior championship. All around them the world, as they knew it, was changing and the GAA was at the heart of much of that change. In 1919 the GAA had existed for 35 years and despite its claims of being non-political, it had played a significant role in the development of Irish nationalism; first as a cultural organisation but secondly as the place where all things Irish were celebrated.

At the annual GAA Congress of that year (1919) Harry Boland described the organisation as having always drawn the line between “The garrison and the Gael”, in his defence of the introduction of the ban on British civil servants into the organisation.

In 1919 Kildavin, like every other community in Ireland, had seen the end of the Great War in Europe – a conflict that is still regarded as one of the bloodiest in the history of human conflict, with 40 million casualities world-wide and approximately 50,000 of the dead were Irishmen.

Clonegal, the parish of which Kildavin was a part, sacrificed many of its own young men to the conflict including Mr Boyle, a member of Kildavin GAA club, who was the local schoolteacher. The Great War began in 1914, the, same year the Kildavin club was formally established.

The minutes of the meetings held by Kildavin GAA club from its foundation in 1914 to June 1922 have been retained by the current Kildavin-Clonegal club.

The minutes identify the club participants and their respective roles. It reflects a strict adherence to the business of running a club and putting teams on fields. There is little hint that the political debates of the day were ever aired at these meetings, at least not on the record.

Yet a comparison of the list of IRA members with lists of club members reveal that many were in both.

The first committee elected in 1914 was: Thomas Devereaux (Crowesgrove), Paddy Redmond (Kildavin), Pat Doyle (Kildavin), Pat Rossiter (Lackabeg), James Kelly (Kildavin), John Dobbs (Cranemore), James Curry (Cranemore), Mick Hayden (Lackabeg), Pat Gibson (Lackabeg), Lar Fagan (Cranemore), Thomas Connors (Lackabeg) and Michael Hegarty (Lackabeg). Bernard Fennelly was appointed secretary and treasurer and Patrick Redmond was appointed president.

Players named at the meeting were Thomas Curry (captain), Charlie Murphy (vice captain), Thomas Rossiter, Michael Byrne, Pat Doyle, Paddy Redmond, Peter Hughes, Pat Gibson, Michael Hegarty, Tom Dobbs, John Travers, James Curry, Martin Travers, Joe Fagan and John Dobbs. The following were listed as substitutes: James Cullen, Mick Hayden, Johnny Carroll, John Redmond, Joe Townsend, Pat Fortune.

To followers of the modern game it is interesting to note that it was the committee which picked the team and not a team manager.

The Kildavin club is recorded as coming into existence in 1914. There is a record of a team representing Kildavin in 1894 consisting of the following men: John Plunkett (Kildavin), John Colclough (Lackabeg, captain), Thomas Farrell (Cranemore), Martin Doyle (Cranemore), John Murphy (Cranemore), George Clinch (Ballinvalley), Patrick Nolan (Knockbarragh), James Ryan (Crowesgrove), George Clinch (Ballinvalley), James Lyons (Kildavin), Richard Nugent (Crowesgrove), John Kinsella (Craan), William Clinch (Kilcarry), Patrick Kearns (Clonegal), John Murphy (Clonegal), Patrick Townsend (Ballypierce), John Bennett (Ballinvalley), Michael Kavanagh (Ballshancarragh), John Curry (Craanmore), John Doyle (Kildavin), George Devereaux (Crowesgrove) and Thomas Devereaux (Crowesgrove).

By the end of 1919, when Kildavin achieved their junior championship victory, the country was in the throes of the War of Independence, The Black and Tans were in evidence everywhere and Spanish Flu had taken its toll on many communities.

The remaining minutes chronicle the frantic but failing efforts to sustain the club at the level it was at in 1919.

The retained record ceased in 1922, during a bitter and divisive Civil War. Military records show a split in the IRA in this community just as occurred in others, the men who tried to maintain a pride in our identity through participation in our games were faced with a Herculean task.

The club, however, was not disbanded and although weakened it was sustained sufficiently to rise again and move forward to what it was later to become.

Tickets for Saturday’s dinner and celebration, with an attendance of 150 expected, cost €25 and can be obtained from members of Clonegal Kildavin GAA or Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players.