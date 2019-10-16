Lidl recall coffee machines due to fears they will give users electric shock

Lidl is recalling a number of coffee machines due to fears they will give users an electric shock.

Lidl say the recall of the ‘Silvercrest Espresso Machine SEMS 1100 A1’ is a precautionary measure.

The International Article Number for the product is 313486 and can be found on the base.

Other ‘Silvercrest’ branded products have not been affected by the recall.

976 units of the espresso machine have been sold in Ireland, which was also sold in the North.

Lidl said it was in stores from May 16, 2019, until June 19, 2019.

A statement read: “Due to a manufacturing defect, customers are asked to return the product to any Lidl store nationwide for a full refund.

“Our Customer Service team can be contacted on 1800 20 10 80 (Republic of Ireland) and 0800 051 63 63 (Northern Ireland).

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”