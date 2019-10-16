New centre for asylum seekers expected to open in Leitrim

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

A new centre for asylum seekers is expected to open in Co Leitrim in the next few weeks.

It will see 20 three and four-bed apartments made available to families in Ballinamore.

In a statement, the Department of Justice confirmed it is working to secure new accommodation, but it has not confirmed locations.

Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny said the new development is welcome.

“This is an old development that was done about 10 years ago,” said Mr Kenny.

“It was unfinished apartments and now they have been finished and completed.”

Mr Kenny said he welcomed the news.

“I know we’ve had asylum seekers in the town before a number of years ago.

“They were in an old hotel there. It was a very positive experience for everyone involved.

“There was never any problems, it worked out very well.

“Some of the people who got asylum actually stayed on and live in the community now.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-old

Wednesday, 16/10/19 - 9:50am

48% do not believe carbon tax increase is the way to tackle climate issues

Wednesday, 16/10/19 - 9:40am

Dublin mother calls for rollout of potentially life-saving treatment for son, 9

Wednesday, 16/10/19 - 8:10am