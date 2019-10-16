Two men arrested in connection with 2015 Cork murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Cork over four years ago.

Peter Murphy was found dead near Bweeng, Co Cork, in February 2015.

37-year-old Peter Murphy was found dead at his home in Shanavoher in Bweeng on February 7, 2015.

A post-mortem examination established that Mr Murphy had been assaulted.

So far over 200 witnesses have been interviewed and more than 1,200 hours of CCTV footage have been reviewed.

Gardaí in Mallow have today arrested two men in their 20s who can be held for up to seven days.

Superintendent William Duane said: “Gardaí continue to investigate the murder of Peter Murphy at his home in Shanavoher. We would like to thank the members of the community for their assistance to date but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who knows anything surrounding this investigation is asked to contact us at Mallow Garda Station 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.”