  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Audi and Rolex seized as part of CAB searches across Limerick, Cork, and Waterford

Audi and Rolex seized as part of CAB searches across Limerick, Cork, and Waterford

Thursday, October 17, 2019

A 181-registered Audi SUV and a Rolex watch were among the assets seized during searches across three Munster counties today.

Nine searches took place as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building and unlicensed security services to the construction industry.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit’s Limerick Division, conducted the search operation.

It included searches at four residential premises, one business premises, and three professional premises (an accountant’s, an architect’s, and a motor dealership).

Electronic storage devices, financial documents, and paperwork were also seized.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Motor dealerships, insurance brokers, and jewellery store searched in investigation into Cork criminal group

Thursday, 17/10/19 - 5:35pm

Dáil hears claim fire brigade delayed by low water pressure at school fire

Thursday, 17/10/19 - 5:05pm

‘I think they were trying to kill me’: Man claims he was attacked in Dublin for being gay

Thursday, 17/10/19 - 1:45pm