Audi and Rolex seized as part of CAB searches across Limerick, Cork, and Waterford

A 181-registered Audi SUV and a Rolex watch were among the assets seized during searches across three Munster counties today.

Nine searches took place as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building and unlicensed security services to the construction industry.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit’s Limerick Division, conducted the search operation.

It included searches at four residential premises, one business premises, and three professional premises (an accountant’s, an architect’s, and a motor dealership).

Electronic storage devices, financial documents, and paperwork were also seized.