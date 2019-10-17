Celebrity chef Edward served up some tasty bites at school fundraiser

CELEBRITY chef Edward Hayden served up some wonders as part of a fundraiser for Tullow Community School. The school and its parents’ association in conjunction with their many valued sponsors and artisan producers and exhibitors hosted a celebrity chef event on Wednesday 2 October.

Edward is head of culinary arts at Waterford Institute of Technology and well known from his television appearances on Ireland AM, together with his Saturday slot on KCLR and books. He was the main attraction on the night, giving a demonstration on ‘Winter warmers and one-pot wonders’.

Edward kept a packed house entertained while cooking up a storm of breathtaking dishes. Guests arrived from far and wide and charming Edward had them in the palm of his hand.

The hard-working organising committee planned the event over many months and their efforts paid dividends on the night. Guests were delighted with the cookery presentation and the opportunity to view many exhibitors’ and producers’ stands as well as sampling and buying their wares.

The parents’ association would sincerely like to thank principal Paul Thornton and staff of Tullow Community School for their co-operation and invaluable help. Thanks also goes to those who attended the event, along with exhibitors and all the business locally – and not so local – for their generous support.

All of the funds raised will benefit Tullow Community School.