Four local schools take part in German public speaking contest

THE inaugural German public speaking competition took place recently in Presentation College, Carlow. The brainchild of German teacher Una Byrne, the idea behind the competition was for students to develop confidence in speaking in public, to encourage collaboration between local schools and to bring students of German together to speak on topics that interest them.

The German flag was raised at the entrance to the college in advance of the arrival of the German ambassador Deike Potzel, while Michael Hauke from the Goethe Institut and Louise Reeves, president of the German Teachers’ Association, were among the honoured guests.

Students from four schools – Presentation College, St Mary’s Academy CBS, St Leo’s College and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach – took part, involving 37 speakers before an audience of more than 140 people.

All present enjoyed meeting friends from other schools and listening to the speeches. The ambassador spoke about her life, gave tips on how she became fluent in English and encouraged everyone to ensure they listen to the language they are trying to learn – whether on the news, watching films, listening to music or whatever.

Winners were announced by Louise Reeves and the ambassador presented the winners in each category with a trophy for the school to keep for the year, a medal and a €25 book voucher, sponsored by Wexford Education Centre. Second and third places received beautiful engraved medals.

Ms Byrne, the teacher who organised the event, would like to thank management and staff of Presentation College and particularly Elaine Malone for their support of the project. Thanks also to colleagues in the neighbouring schools and all who made the collaboration possible.

The competition was sponsored by the German Teachers’ Association and supported by the Goethe Institut in Dublin and the Wexford Education Centre.