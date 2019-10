A woman in her 30s has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Kathleen Conroy, who hasn’t been seen since October 7, was reported missing this Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is described as being 5’2” in height, of medium build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information that can help find her is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.