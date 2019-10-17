Restaurant owners receive coveted Michelin awards

RESTAURATEURS from the local area had their talents honoured when the Michelin Guide dished out this year’s round of Bib Gourmand awards.

Chef Henry Stone and his wife Stephanie once again retained their Michelin award for the Clonegal-based restaurant Sha-Roe. The couple have consistently held on to their award for the past number of years as their eatery has become established as a destination restaurant for foodies from surrounding counties.

The announcement was a dream come true for two lifelong friends, who both attended school in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass. Ross Duffy from Stratford and Emmett Murphy from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow only opened their restaurant Circa in April this year, with chef Gareth Naughton working his magic in the kitchen. The business had only been opened a matter of weeks when eagle-eyed Gareth sussed that one of their customers in May could be a Michelin inspector. The three friends were literally jumping for joy when the Michelin Guide tweeted that Terenure-based Circa was deemed worthy of a Bib Gourmand award.

“I was literally bawling down the phone when I rang Gareth and Emmett to tell them. It’s something that I’ll never forget in my life!” a thrilled Ross told The Nationalist. “It’s unbelievable! The amount of goodwill we’re getting from people is amazing. It’s a dream come true for us!”

The Michelin honours list was double-edged for Baltinglass native Liz Mathews and her partner Simon Barrett, because their new restaurant Uno Mas secured a much-sought-after award, but their longer-established eatery Etto lost its accolade. Both restaurants are in Dublin and have been lauded by critics and foodies alike.