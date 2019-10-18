  • Home >
Developer lodges fresh application for 650 apartments in Raheny

Friday, October 18, 2019

iStock

A developer has lodged a fresh application for more than 650 apartments in Raheny in Dublin.

Plans for the site beside St Anne’s Park have been subject to opposition from locals.

Last year, planning permission was granted for 536 houses and apartments at St Paul’s College in Raheny – but it was challenged by locals in the High Court and later turned down by the planners.

It was claimed it was an over-development of the land and concerns were raised about the impact on geese in the area.

The developer is continuing to fight the decision but has since lodged fresh plans for 657 apartments, in blocks up to nine stories high, according to the Irish Times.

That’s a 20% increase on the number of homes previously proposed.

