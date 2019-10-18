Fitness initiative for kids is launched at IT Carlow

INTERNATIONAL research recently revealed that a shocking 18% of primary school children meet the national physical activity guidelines. The research also uncovered the emergence of new conditions in children such as Paediatric Dynapenia (reduced muscle strength).

The sports department at IT Carlow is tackling childhood inertia by coming up with an innovative, free afterschool exercise programme for local children aged from six to 12 years’ old. The aim of the fitness programme is to help the youngsters increase muscle strength, cardiovascular health and fundamental movement skills.

The structured training exercise programme called ‘Step Start’ is the brainchild of Damien Sheehan, a certified athletic therapist and a lecturer in health and science at the IT. Supported by a team of master’s degree students and third-year undergraduates, the Step Start programme will introduce six weeks of fun, strength and age-appropriate exercise for children.

“Eighteen percent of primary school children receive no more than 30 minutes of PE a week and 63% meet the two-hour screen-time threshold,” said Damien. “Irish children are not just becoming more unfit, they’re lacking in strength, which can result in greater health implications later in life. At Step Start we use balloons, med balls and other props to aid the children’s strength development and the kids love it. They think it’s an hour of games.”

“The BSc in strength and conditioning at IT Carlow is the only course of its kind that includes a paediatric module, so our team are applying all our knowledge and skills within the programme,” he continued. “It delivers a strength and conditioning-based programme to address these physical issues, but it’s done in a fun way, so the kids think it’s play, not an evidence-based exercise programme.”

Classes have already started from 3.30pm to 4.30pm in the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow on Mondays. Step Start is a drop-in programme, so all are welcome, although booking is advised. A second six-week programme begins tomorrow, Wednesday, at Gaelscoil Carlow.

For more information, contact Damien Sheehan on 059 975519.