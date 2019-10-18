Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 79-year-old

Friday, October 18, 2019

79-year-old John Tyson

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing there whereabouts of 79-year-old John Tyson who has gone missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Mr Tyson was last seen on Thursday, October 17.

He is described as 5ft 10in in height, of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy cardigan, navy trousers, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

