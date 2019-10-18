Local Enterprise Office to get €2.5m in funding

CARLOW Local Enterprise Office is to receive funding from the new €2.5 million Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Competitive Fund. Last week, minister Heather Humphreys announced the results of the competitive fund, with 16 projects across the country due to receive funding.

Carlow Local Enterprise Office, in conjunction with the Kilkenny office, is leading on three successful projects in collaboration with the local enterprise offices from Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and will receive €345,000. The successful projects were Green for Micro, Initium South East and Incrementum South East.

The Green for Micro project aims to assist enterprises in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

The Initium South East project is an innovative series of start-up programmes led by the southeast LEOs, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland South East Office, in partnership with South East BIC and IT Carlow. It aims to animate, develop and support the creation of 40 new specialised start-up companies in the southeast.

The Incrementum South East initiative is a targeted business development programme for the LEO portfolio of clients over ten employees, which aims to increase their engagement in R&D and export activity.

“In the context of Co Carlow, we are delighted to be leading projects for the region which were designed about our built-up knowledge of the requirements and opportunity for the business community,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.