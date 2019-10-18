National Slow Down Day: 23 drivers caught speeding in first three hours

23 drivers have been detected speeding during the first three hours of National Slow Down Day.

One of those was driving at 181 kilometres per hour, on the M1 at Lusk in Dublin, which is a 120 kilometre per hour zone.

Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of over 18-thousand vehicles since 7am.

Gardaí will be out in force clamping down on speeding until seven o’clock tomorrow morning.

Notable speeds include:

138km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R675 Ballykinsella Waterford Waterford

181km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Whitemill Road Wexford Wexford

119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Ballynacarrick Ballintra Donegal

136km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M3 Bracetown Dunboyne Meath

89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Curragh Kildare Kildare

110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Killaloan Lower Clonmel Tipperary

Truck @ 89 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham Donegal

Truck @ 89 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

117 deaths and 96,000 caught speeding on Irish roads in 2019

Almost 96,000 motorists were caught speeding on Irish roads in the first eight months of 2019, while 117 people have died so far this year.

In an effort to reduce the number of speed-related collisions and deaths, Gardaí have started National Slow Down Day.

The Gardaí say a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

276 drivers were found to be speeding on National Slow Down Day last year, while there’s been a 15% increase in the number of drivers found to be above the speed limit on our roads this year. That amounts to over 96,000 detections so far in 2019.

From 7am this morning, until 7am tomorrow, there will be an increased Garda presence on the roads.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary from the Roads Policing Bureau is urging motorists to slow down.

“With the darker evenings and the wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at a higher risk in the coming months,” he said.

“That’s why we’re asking people to support National Slow Down Day and check their speed. Not only on the day but every day.”