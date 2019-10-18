Pedestrian, 70, being treated for life-threatening injuries after collision with car

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information about a serious road collision in Cabinteely last Wednesday.

He is currently being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car by the pedestrian traffic lights on the Leopardstown Road around 10.10pm.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Wednesday, October 16, between 10pm and 10.20pm, and who may have witnessed anything, or drivers who may have dash cam footage, to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on (01) 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.