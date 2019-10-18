Visitors flock to ancestral homes during Carlow’s Big Houses Festival

A CHANCE to peek behind the doors of some of the county’s most lavish mansions has attracted huge interest this month, as Carlow’s Big Houses Festival taps into our abundance of ancestral homes. Taking place over four weekends this month, visitors get a glimpse beyond the impressive façades of these ancestral homes, walk in the footsteps of fascinating historical figures and take in the sumptuous splendour of some of the most significant houses in Irish history.

Borris House and Gardens began the month of interesting events with a tour of the house led by Hugh Wallace, architect and popular judge on RTÉ’s Home of the year.

The legacy of Arthur MacMurrough Kavanagh, the famed landlord of the 1800s, was explored, including his development of a local sawmill and new cottages for his tenants. It was also MacMurrough Kavanagh who instigated the construction of Borris’s impressive 16-arch viaduct. As part of the Big House Festival, the fascinating art of making Borris Lace was displayed by Borris Lacemakers last weekend.

Next stop the following weekend was Altamont Gardens and Duckett’s Grove, which also attracted lots of interest. Noted garden historian Fionnuala Reid was in Altamont, while ‘A day with the Ducketts’ on Sunday in Duckett’s Grove was an opportunity to step back into times past.

This weekend, Huntington Castle is the venue, with well-known Irish political and historical journalist Kevin Myers delivering a talk on Saturday 19 October.

On Sunday 20 October, the public will have the opportunity to join Dr Kevin Whelan, one of Ireland’s most widely published scholars and lecturers, as he explores the fascinating historical secrets behind Huntington Castle and the surrounding area.

The festival concludes in Lisnavagh House on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 26-27 October. Well-known writer and historian Dr Terence Dooley gives a talk on the Saturday, while an afternoon of pop-up plays will be held on the following day.