Young people changing Ireland’s relationship with alcohol says community group

Friday, October 18, 2019

Young people are calling time on Ireland’s problematic relationship with alcohol.

Today marks the first anniversary of the Public Health Alcohol Act, and a group are delivering a message to “Enact the Act.”

The Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network is marking the anniversary through short films, debates, and poetry in Dublin today.

23-year-old youth worker Aaron Fallon from Ballymun is chairing today’s event.

He said the participation of young people is essential in changing Ireland’s relationship with alcohol.

“Over the last few years, youth participation has grown immensely in a lot of different fields,” he said.

“We’ve seen through different kinds of referendums or political debates that young people are becoming more heard and their voices are becoming more recognisable.

“Young people see it and they see the effects that alcohol has and they want to kind of brighten those effects and have the positive aspects of it, not the negative.”

