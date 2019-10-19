Boot campers will complete marathon and 80km cycle in one day for little kids

AN 80-kilometre cycle, a 42-kilometre run around Dublin city and another 80 kilometre cycle … that’s what 20 diehard fitness fanatics are doing on the October bank holiday week. The troupe of hardy souls, led by Paul Ward from Paulie’s Boot Camp, will leave Carlow at the crack of dawn on Sunday 26 October, cycle to Dublin, run the marathon and cycle home afterwards!

“We’ve been training through the summer for this. I’m not nervous at all about it because we’re just back from a 24-hour race in Co Kerry. This is the fourth year that we’re cycling to the marathon, so it’s another year, another person to help. There are plenty of people who need help out there, all you have to do is reach out to them,” Paul told ***The Nationalist***.

Thirty members of Paulie’s Boot Camp, including the cyclists, are running the marathon and each of them will wear a pink t-shirt emblazoned with the names Evie and Amira. They’re raising funds for the families of these two little tots, with each of the babies facing their own very tough circumstances.

“We always want the funds that we raise to stay locally, so I asked people to nominate worthy causes. Evie and Amira’s names came up and their stories would touch your heart,” explained Paul.

Evie was born with a very rare, very large cystic hygroma on the left side of her face. This compromised her airway, resulting in a tracheostomy being placed at birth, which Evie breathes through. She spent her first six months in hospital, where both her parents, Ciaran Delaney and Kate Nolan, spent two months becoming fully trained in all the care that Evie needs. Evie is now home in Graiguecullen but needs 24-hour care.

The couple have an older daughter Aila (7). Ciaran’s originally from Crettyard and is the son of Mary Delaney, while Katie from Tinryland is the daughter of Áine and the late councillor Enda Nolan.The other little girl to benefit from Paul’s cycle/marathon/cycle odyssey is two-year-old Amira O’Toole Rauf from Ballinabranna. She was involved in an horrific road traffic accident on 6 November 2018 with her mother Caroline, in which she suffered life-changing injuries. Because of the damage done to her tiny little body, she’s had numerous heart attacks, resulting in her being fitted with a pacemaker. Amira is paralysed from her T2 and she is currently breathing with the aid of a tracheotomy. Amira has been in hospital since the car crash and recently celebrated her second birthday there. She can’t go home yet to her adoring parents Caroline and Adnan and big brother Rhys (7), so she will be staying in Temple Street Hospital, Dublin for the foreseeable future. Caroline hasn’t been able to return to work since the accident and divides her time between Temple Street and Ballinabranna.

“Amira is in good form and she had a load of visitors in the hospital for her second birthday. She was delighted with it,” said Caroline. “She has shown such strength for such a young child and is an inspiration to her family and friends on a daily basis.”

Paul and the boot campers are fully confident that they will raise a significant amount of funding for both families. All of the cyclists and runners have sponsorship cards for donations, while you can also call Paul directly on 086 8041820