New kitchen serves up healthy food at Educate Together NS

TEACHERS and pupils alike were delighted in Carlow Educate Together recently when a new school kitchen, complete with delicious hot healthy meals, was unveiled.

The kitchen – and the excellent menu it serves – is the result of a healthy eating campaign that the school embarked upon two years ago.

The aim of the programme was to examine best policy in the provision of food in primary schools in Ireland.

The school community was surveyed and it was found that there was an over-reliance on white bread sandwiches with limited fillings and not enough fruit or vegetables; school lunches were over-packaged in single-use plastics; and children and their parents were interested in exploring the possibility of providing hot food for lunch.

Staff at Educate Together got the opportunity to travel to schools and food courses across Europe, including France, Finland, Germany, Romania and Austria, thanks to the Erasmus+ programme.

Having researched what works best, they concluded that the best option was for food to be prepared fresh on the premises, which culminated with the school getting its own fully-functioning kitchen.

Two local staff from the School Food Company work at Educate Together preparing and cooking fresh, healthy food. The children enjoy soup twice a week and a hot meal on Fridays. The use of plastics has dropped dramatically, too.

“Everything is fresh, there’s no transport cost, everything is reused and the quality of food is great,” said Mark O’Brien, who led the healthy eating programme along with teacher Clare Coogan.

“The impact has been felt across the school, the reduction in waste and improvement in the quality and variety of food is fantastic,” said teacher and green schools co-ordinator Adrian Coffey.

The kitchen was unveiled, appropriately, during Erasmus+ Schools Week, which helped to fund their research. The youngsters in Carlow Educate Together also used it as an opportunity to learn about their peers in Europe, including their food, history and culture.