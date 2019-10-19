Senator seeks clarity on numbers waiting for home-help support

FIANNA Fáil senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has called for clarity regarding the exact number of people on a waiting list for home support hours in Carlow. Her intervention came as she questioned minister of state Catherine Byrne during a debate in Seanad Éireann by stating it was “unbelievable” for the HSE to say there are no persons waiting for home support hours in counties Carlow or Kilkenny.

“In a parliamentary response from March of this year, another from the end of May, and one from the end of July, the HSE said there were zero persons on a waiting list for home support hours in Carlow and Kilkenny,” said the senator.

“I found this completely at odds with what I was hearing through my office and from constituents who were fighting to get support for a loved one. Not a week goes by where I don’t hear from a family who are in need of home support,” said senator Murnane O’Connor.

“Nevertheless, I requested a commencement debate on the matter and learned from the minister that just over two months later the number now stands at 152. Either the HSE figures are wrong or the waiting list figures for Carlow and Kilkenny have risen 152% in just over eight weeks – either way, I want clarity as to how many are actually waiting and how long they can expect to wait,” she said.

“What’s important here is that the minister gets on top of this. Unless home help support hours are properly resourced, we are going to see a major knock-on effect on the acute hospital network. We’re entering into the winter months and this situation will get an awful lot worse without immediate intervention”, she concluded.