Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 87-year-old from Mayo

Sunday, October 20, 2019

Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old.

John Lockwood – from Lissadrone, Ballycastle – was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning at his home.

Despite ongoing searches throughout the day he has yet to be located and local gardaí are appealing for information.

John is described as approximately 5’9″ with a slim build, blue eyes, short white hair and moustache.

When last seen he was wearing a green jumper, light brown corduroy trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096-20560 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

