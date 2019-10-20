Great turnout for hurling club quiz

THE season may be drawing to a close, but that didn’t stop Setanta Ceatharlach putting its members to the test recently … this time for a fun table quiz. From tricky general knowledge to lots of good-humoured sports trivia, it was a terrific night of fun for all who attended.

“It was a lovely night and a good turnout,” said Deirdre Nolan, the club’s child welfare and protection officer. “Our quiz master was Edel Byrne, who did a fantastic job as always and put in great work setting the questions with great entertainment on the night.”

For those who may have felt unlucky when it came to the questions, there were still lots of chances to be a winner, with a terrific raffle boasting a fantastic range of prizes. Lots of local businesses and club members came on board to donate prizes and the club is extremely grateful to them.

Setanta Ceatharlach would also like to thank Mary Doyle, Audrey McGrath and Liz Doyle, who helped out on the night, and their very diligent junior helpers Olwyn Doran and Ciara Doyle, who kept everything running so smoothly. All funds raised from the table quiz will go towards the ongoing development of the hurling/camogie club, which is going from strength to strength across all age groups with a current enrolment of almost 300 members.

Setanta Ceatharlach always welcomes new members and would love to hear from girls and boys aged three and four upwards who would like to be part of this progressive club.