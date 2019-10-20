Highfield residents’ group install life-saving device

  • Home >
Thursday, October 17, 2019

ANOTHER much-needed defibrillator has been unveiled in Carlow town after a residents’ committee in Highfield decided that it would be a very good idea to have one close to their estate.

The machine was unveiled at the Circle K service station on the Dublin Road by cllr William Paton, who is a member of the Carlow First Responders Group.

The first responders have been training people all around Carlow town in how to use the life-saving device, including almost 25 Highfield residents.

Cllr Tom O’Neill, Grd Darren Leahy, Bob Jeffers Carlow Lions Club, John O’Sullivan President Carlow Lions Club, Cllr Andrea Dalton Mayor of Carlow, Michael Roberts, Deborah Murray Manager Circle K, William Paton CFR, Cllr Fergal Browne, Cllr Fintan Phelan and Terry Coffey Carlow Lions Club.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography.

“We discussed the idea of getting a defibrillator in June because it’s a vital piece of equipment. It made sense to install it at the garage on the main road, where it’s easily accessible,” Michael Roberts from Highfield residents’ association told  Around Carlow Town. “I reckon that residents from surrounding estates will get trained up in how to use the machines when word gets around.”

The equipment costs around €1,800 and was funded by the residents’ association, with support from the local authority and the Carlow Lions Club.

“It’s like all these things – we hope that we won’t need it, but if we do, it’s there,” concluded Michael.

By Elizabeth Lee
