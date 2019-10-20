Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Belfast.

A group of youths were fighting in the North Queen Street area of the city when police received a report at around 9.45pm on Saturday that a boy had been stabbed.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which have been described as serious but not life threatening.

The man arrested is in police custody assisting with inquiries.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information about the disorder in the area or the stabbing incident to contact them at Musgrave.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.