  • Home >
  • National News >
  • President Higgins and Defence Minister return from Beirut following evacuation

President Higgins and Defence Minister return from Beirut following evacuation

Sunday, October 20, 2019

President Higgins traveled to Southern Lebanon where he met the Irish troops serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Picture: Maxwell’s

The President and Defence Minister have returned to Ireland after being evacuated from their hotel in Beirut yesterday.

President Michael D Higgins and Minister Paul Kehoe were brought by helicopter to Beirut airport over security concerns at local demonstrations in the Lebanese capital.

Around 400 protestors had gathered close to the President’s hotel, objecting to tax increases and alleged corruption by the Lebanese Government.

The President and the Minister visited Irish troops serving in south Lebanon, however they had to cancel the rest of their trip.

They were flown back to Ireland last night.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Investigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands Mills

Sunday, 20/10/19 - 2:55pm

Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins step down from FF front bench over voting controversy

Sunday, 20/10/19 - 1:45pm

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager stabbed

Sunday, 20/10/19 - 1:25pm