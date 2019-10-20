President Higgins and Defence Minister return from Beirut following evacuation

President Higgins traveled to Southern Lebanon where he met the Irish troops serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Picture: Maxwell’s

The President and Defence Minister have returned to Ireland after being evacuated from their hotel in Beirut yesterday.

President Michael D Higgins and Minister Paul Kehoe were brought by helicopter to Beirut airport over security concerns at local demonstrations in the Lebanese capital.

Around 400 protestors had gathered close to the President’s hotel, objecting to tax increases and alleged corruption by the Lebanese Government.

The President and the Minister visited Irish troops serving in south Lebanon, however they had to cancel the rest of their trip.

They were flown back to Ireland last night.