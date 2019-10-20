Two divers rescued off south Dublin coast

Sunday, October 20, 2019

Two divers are safe and well after going missing off the south Dublin coast.

The Dún Laoghaire RNLI Lifeboat, Coastguard and Rescue 116 helicopter rescued the man and woman in their 20s.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm when the divemaster on the surface reported the overdue divers to the Irish Coast Guard.

The lifeboat located the casualties south-east of the Muglins Rock fifteen minutes after launching.

The RNLI said the two divers had drifted approximately three-quarters of a nautical mile from their dive site.

They added that conditions at the scene included a difficult swell left-over from the tide flowing against a fresh northerly wind.

The casualties were taken on board the lifeboat and taken back to Dun Laoghaire to a waiting HSE ambulance for precautionary checks.

Both had been in the water for more than one hour when rescued.

“This is the outcome that we always hope for and comes from co-operation and training between all the agencies involved,” said Stephen Wynne, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Dun Laoghaire RNLI.

“The casualties remained calm, followed procedure and linked together to ensure they could be spotted.”

Earlier today the Bundoran RNLI rescued a group of eight divers in Donegal.

