Fireworks worth €2,300 seized in Co Kilkenny as part of ‘Operation Tombola’

Monday, October 21, 2019

A special Halloween Garda operation has resulted in a seizure of over €2,300 worth of fireworks in Graiguenemanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Chief Fire Officer of the Dublin Fire Brigade, Denis Keeley, The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, and Chief Superintendent for the DMR North Central, Patrick McMenamin. PIC: MAXWELLPHOTOGRAPHY.IE

‘Operation Tombola’ has been set up with a specific focus on preventing and detecting the sale of illegal fireworks.

Gardaí, the Dublin Fire Brigade, and the Department of Justice have launched a joint campaign to remind people it’s a criminal offence to possess fireworks without a licence, which could lead to a €10,000 fine or five years in prison.

Fire officers are urging parents not to buy fireworks for their children this Halloween.

The loss of fingers, hands, and severe eye damage are some of the injuries Dublin Fire Brigade members have witnessed due to harm caused by illegal fireworks.

Launching the campaign this afternoon, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “Most of us enjoy firework displays and we associate them with very special occasions. However, it is really important that anyone who intends to illegally purchase fireworks to mark Halloween knows that these devices can be extremely dangerous and cause very serious injuries.

“I want young people and their parents in particular to be aware of the risks – fireworks may be beautiful to watch but can be devastating if handled incorrectly.”

