Man arrested after Clare drugs seizure; 440,000 illegal cigarettes discovered in Dublin

Monday, October 21, 2019

A man has been arrested after a drugs seizure in Co Clare.

Just over a kilo of herbal cannabis worth around €21,000 was discovered during a search of a house in the Shannon area.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Shannon Garda Station.

In a separate operation, illegal cigarettes worth around €240,000 have been discovered at Dublin Port today with the help of detector dog Kelly.

440,000 unstamped cigarettes were found when customs officers searched a shipment described as “tea tables” that arrived from Hong Kong via Rotterdam.

